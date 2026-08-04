Outdoor Power Equipment

Battery Power for Professionals Switch from the leaf blower to the hedge trimmer or the mower – and simply take the battery with you. Any batteries in the 36 V class are suitable for all machines in the Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment range. This means you are always immediately ready to work. You achieve the best results for every job with the high performance and durability of our battery powered machines. And you work ergonomically and comfortably with low noise. This is Kärcher quality for the highest demands and your individual requirements. Precisely the right machines for all professional garden maintenance work.

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Kärcher Battery Power for Professionals
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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