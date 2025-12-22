Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

For shiny floors With Kärcher scrubber driers, floors are hygienically clean and spotless. Sparkling performance guaranteed. Our all-rounders and specialists complete all kinds of home cleaning tasks quickly and economically.

Kärcher Compact scrubber driers

Compact scrubber driers

Developed for the fast and flexible cleaning of small to medium-sized areas like in restaurants, shops, kitchens, hotels and other highly frequented areas heavily-furnished: our push scrubber driers.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Walk-behind scrubber driers

Walk-behind scrubber driers

Walk-behind scrubber driers are perfect for efficient cleaning on medium-sized areas, such as in retail, swimming pools, halls, as well as corridors and aisles and on floors of many facilities

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Ride-on/step-on scrubber driers

Ride-on/step-on scrubber driers

The ideal choice for cleaning large, sparsely furnished areas, such as in warehouses and production halls, shopping centres, car parks or airports. Here you also find our combined sweeper/scrubber drier machines.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Other cleaning solutions/Single-disc machines

Other cleaning solutions/Single-disc machines

Whether it's single-disc and polishing machines for hard surface maintenance or solutions for very demanding cleaning tasks, like on stairs or escalators: our other cleaning solutions.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher For shiny floors
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited