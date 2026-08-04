Manual Cleaning Equipment

Tact is irreplaceable. Manual cleaning equipment is essential for the daily maintenance cleaning of floors, surfaces or windows. Particularly in areas that are difficult to access with machines. We provide customised solutions for efficient, professional cleaning processes and the highest standards. High-quality, ergonomic manual tools make absolute cleanliness possible.

Kärcher Cleaning trolley and bucket

Cleaning trolley and bucket

Maintenance cleaning is fast and efficient with our modular cleaning trolleys offering excellent stability with a choice of different basic equipment.

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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