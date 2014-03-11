Pressure Washers

The Power Control range

When cleaning, you need the right technology. And that is just what the Power Control range can offer. Full power, smart tips and powerful accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can be easily switched from pressure mode to detergent mode. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for the fast and clean change of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for pleasant transport and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and spray gun, as well as the park position for accessories that are always close at hand.