Kärcher achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (TM) Title
Pressure washers are globally unmistakably associated with the brand Kärcher. Therefore Kärcher achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for the current best-selling pressure washer brand.
Current best-selling pressure washer brand
Kärcher has earned its leading position over the decades with innovative and high-quality pressure washers and accessories.
In 1950, Alfred Kärcher invented Europe's first hot water pressure washer, which is still an integral part of industrial and commercial cleaning today. In 1984, Kärcher successfully entered the consumer market with the launch of the HD 555, the world's first portable high pressure cleaner for home and garden.
From our professional story...
... and our home & garden story...
...to a global leader in cleaning technology.
The products became popular all over the world and made a name for themselves in the truest sense of the word: the generic term "le karcher", for example, is used in French as a synonym for pressure washing. In German, "kärchern" is also commonly used for high-pressure cleaning, according to the Duden dictionary. Today, Kärcher offers more than 3,000 products, but the pressure washer is still the company's flagship product.
Innovative cleaning performance creates WOW moments
Kärcher invented has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary.
Recently, Kärcher made pressure washing 50 % more efficient and launched a major innovation in the form of the eco! booster nozzle: this unique accessory increases cleaning performance by 50 % compared to a standard flat-jet nozzle. Last year, for only the second time in the company's history, Kärcher overhauled its core product and introduced a new range of professional cold and hot water pressure washers.
Professional cold and hot water pressure washers
Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of high-pressure cleaners for a professional clean – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary.
Pressure washers for home use
Remember that feeling when your car was brand new and your driveway freshly paved? When your garden furniture first saw the light of day and your garden walls were moss-free? These were real WOW moments. But dust, dirt and unwanted growth are no match for you and your Kärcher pressure washers. Whether you require gentle care or powerful cleaning – Kärcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task.
What makes a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (TM) title?
Guinness World Records documents and celebrates superlative achievements that are the best in the world. They have strict policies governing what constitutes a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title in order to maintain these high standards.
Therfore each record title must fulfil all of the following criteria. They must be:
- Measurable
- Breakable
- Standardisable
- Verifiable
- Based on one variable
- The best in the world