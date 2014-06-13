Public service and municipal equipment

For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public services

The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.

Municipal equipment

Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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