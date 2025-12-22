Nozzles and spray lances

Water in its most beautiful form. Optimum watering can only be achieved with perfectly adjusted spraying patterns. With its varied range of nozzles and spray lances, Kärcher is guaranteed to offer the right solution for every need. Spraying pattern and water volume can be adjusted with precision from plant to plant so that the water goes exactly where it is needed and the plants are protected, thereby guaranteeing optimum plant care. The result of this is that water is almost never wasted. The precious water lands in exactly the right quantity, exactly where it is needed. The high-quality premium metal spray gun comes highly recommended in particular. The elegant spray gun is very robust, fits comfortably in your hand and is guaranteed to make gardening even more enjoyable.

With Kärcher, watering your garden becomes a pleasure rather than a chore. Why not discover our new multi-functional metal spray gun? This premium quality gun with sophisticated design offers four spraying patterns. The innovative membrane technology ensures that unwanted dripping is prevented both when changing the spraying pattern and after switching off the flow.

Additional benefits: The handle can be individually adjusted, has a comfortable outer layer made of soft components, and fits nicely in the hand. The robust metal elements on the gun further emphasise the high Kärcher quality and make the product even more durable.

Flexible handle adjustment

The turnable handle can be optimally adjusted to suit the preferences of each individual operator.

Drip-proofing

The dual seal technology ensures against dripping when changing spraying pattern and after turning off.

The right nozzle for any requirement

Our new top range offers the right solution for every requirement. This allows flower and plant beds to be watered easily, and terraces or garden furniture cleaned of coarse dirt, thanks to the adjustment of different spraying patterns. Therefore, the nozzles are ideally suited for irrigation as well as for cleaning tasks.

 

