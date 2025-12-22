Nozzles and spray lances

Spray guns

With Kärcher, watering your garden becomes a pleasure rather than a chore. Why not discover our new multi-functional metal spray gun? This premium quality gun with sophisticated design offers four spraying patterns. The innovative membrane technology ensures that unwanted dripping is prevented both when changing the spraying pattern and after switching off the flow.

Additional benefits: The handle can be individually adjusted, has a comfortable outer layer made of soft components, and fits nicely in the hand. The robust metal elements on the gun further emphasise the high Kärcher quality and make the product even more durable.