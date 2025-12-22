Hoses and hose trolleys
Greater mobility, less pulling and tugging: the new hose trolleys from Kärcher make gardening considerably easier. Because they mean that the chore of dragging the hose through the garden is no longer necessary. Instead, it can now be moved effortlessly from A to B. So obstacles can now be very easily and smoothly bypassed. And with the practical Kärcher storage system, e.g. the Premium CR 7.220 automatic hose reel with smooth automatic hose retraction, integrated angle adjustment and 180° swivel function, hoses can be compactly stored and quickly brought out again when needed.
Nothing gets in the way of caring for your garden.
Kärcher garden hoses are kink-free as well as extremely flexible and robust. State-of-the-art hose carts ensure quick winding and unwinding.
Kärcher hose trolley
Greater mobility, less pulling and tugging: the new hose trolleys from Kärcher make gardening considerably easier. Now that the hose can be moved effortlessly from A to B on the hose trolley, the chore of dragging it through the garden is no longer necessary. Obstacles can be bypassed effortlessly and smoothly. The hose is simply unwound and laid down along the route on the ground. The long section of hose is simply connected to the tap and the short hose is used for watering.
The result: no more annoying pulling on the hose, no more continually knocking the hose trolley over and considerably less damage.
Mobile with style
Simply place the short end of the hose over the hook, store accessories directly on the hose trolley and move it comfortably to the location of use.
Greater manoeuvrability
No more annoying tugging on the hose: obstacles can now be easily and smoothly bypassed with the new hose trolley.
Compact comfort
The new Kärcher hose trolley occupies minimal storage space.
Securely fixed
The hose can be securely fixed on the device during transport or storage.