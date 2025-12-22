Hoses and hose trolleys

Kärcher hose trolley

Greater mobility, less pulling and tugging: the new hose trolleys from Kärcher make gardening considerably easier. Now that the hose can be moved effortlessly from A to B on the hose trolley, the chore of dragging it through the garden is no longer necessary. Obstacles can be bypassed effortlessly and smoothly. The hose is simply unwound and laid down along the route on the ground. The long section of hose is simply connected to the tap and the short hose is used for watering.

The result: no more annoying pulling on the hose, no more continually knocking the hose trolley over and considerably less damage.