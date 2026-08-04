Polishing pads for parquet, waxed
3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxed hard surfaces, e.g. waxed parquet floors.
3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxes hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish, e.g. parquet Polishing pads ideal for waxed hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.
Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
- Perfect results on wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
- Specially developed for polishing wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
- Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 125 x 10
Application areas
- Waxed wooden floors