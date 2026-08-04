Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.

The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 500
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 14
Accessories
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

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Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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