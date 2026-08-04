SV round brush kit

Round brush set in four different colours for different uses.

Practical round brush set in four different colours for different uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home. Brushes can be used with: SV 1902 and SV 1802.

Features and benefits
4 different colours
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
High quality material of the bristles
  • Easy removal of coarse dirt
  • No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 30 x 30 x 40
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bathroom
  • Fittings
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • WC
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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