Steam mop SC 1 Upright

Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.

Tackle dirt with hygienic steam: the Kärcher SC 1 Upright cleans sealed hard floors effortlessly and worry-free. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. Switch on and get started: the steam cleaner is heated up and ready for use in just 30 seconds. The fresh water tank can be easily removed for filling. An automatic descaling function with a descaling cartridge in the device ensures a long lifetime. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. Parking and putting down the steam cleaner is also very convenient: the slim and lightweight device remains upright on its own.

Features and benefits
Short heat-up time
  • With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
  • Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
  • Contactless cloth change - no contact with the soiled floor cleaning cloth.
Specifications

Technical data

Test certificate¹⁾ Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
Area performance per tank filling (m²) 30
Heating output (W) 1300
Cable length (m) 5
Heat-up time (min) 0.5
Tank capacity (l) 0.2
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 314 x 147 x 1197

¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.

Scope of supply

  • EasyFix Large universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Piece(s)
  • Floor nozzle: EasyFix Large

Equipment

  • Safety valve
  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Steam mop SC 1 Upright
Steam mop SC 1 Upright
