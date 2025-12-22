Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2

Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.

Small, lightweight, compact and yet very powerful, our battery powered hand-held vacuum cleaner VCH 2 cuts a good figure during everyday vacuum cleaning. Crumbs, dust or hair on furniture and floors or in cars don't stand a chance, as the small powerhouse is always ready to quickly take care of the problem. Its two-step filter system is not just extremely powerful, but just like the dust container can be washed under running water. It comprises a fine steel mesh, which catches coarse particles and hair, and a downstream HEPA 12 filter to retain types of dust up to one tenth of a micrometre in size. In this way, rooms are not only cleaned but the air stays fresh and allergy sufferers can take a deep breath.

Features and benefits
Two-stage filter system
  • Fine steel mesh to retain coarse dirt and hair.
  • HEPA 12 filter to filter 99.5% of all particles < 0.3 μm.
Washable filter and dust container
  • Easy to clean under running water and reuse.
Specifications

Technical data

Sound power level (dB(A)) 75
Runtime min. mode (min) min. 11
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V) 7.2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 76 x 330

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)

Equipment

  • Removable filter box: with main and long-life filter
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2
Videos
Application areas
  • Furniture
  • Vehicle interior
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited