3/4" thread connector

3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers for example (with internal thread).

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, 3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers (with internal thread). Universal 3/4" thread connector suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop system
  • Can be combined with all common hook-and-loop systems.
Specifications

Technical data

Thread size G3/4
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 39 x 39 x 30
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Garden tools and equipment
