PrimoFlex® Premium hose 5/8" - 25 m

25 m PrimoFlex® Premium quality garden hose (5/8"). With patented dual-reinforcement technology. Contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 45 bar. High temperature resistance from -20 to 65 °C.

The PrimoFlex® Premium quality hose, which measures 5/8" in diameter and 25 m in length, is perfect for watering areas and gardens of any size. The twist-resistant, five-layer garden hose features patented dual-reinforcement technology. The unique strengthening mesh enables this hose to withstand extremely high pressures – the bursting pressure is 45 bar. The quality hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and 65 °C. We offer an 18-year guarantee for this garden hose. Kärcher PrimoFlex® Premium quality hoses are distinguished by maximum robustness, flexibility and kink resistance, having been designed with both form and function in mind. Our multi-layer PrimoFlex® Premium hoses contain yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres. Use of this material is an unmistakable hallmark of our hoses, highlighting their sturdiness and substantiating our quality claim.

Features and benefits
18-year guarantee
  • Guaranteed durability
5 layers
  • Resistant to kinks.
Bursting pressure 45 bar
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Extremely flexible, kink-resistant and resistant to twisting
  • For easy and convenient handling
High temperature resistance from -20 to +65°C
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
  • Guaranteed durability
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
  • Poses no risk to health or the environment
Innovative braided weave with yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres.
  • High resistance and quality
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
  • Guaranteed ruggedness and durability.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 5/8″
Hose length (m) 25
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 340 x 395

DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
