Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP: Affordable entry-level model
Affordable entry-level model
Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP: Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP: Large tank volume with compact dimensions
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
Extremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
  • Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released.
  • The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method.
  • Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
  • Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
  • Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
  • 1-switch operation.
  • Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
  • Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Available with straight or curved squeegees
  • Can be adjusted to suit individual floor conditions.
Robust and durable control elements
  • Suitable for daily use.
  • Extremely durable.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 50 / 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2040
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1200
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 105
Battery run time (h) max. 3
Power supply for battery charger (V) 220 - 240
Brush speed (rpm) 155
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 27.3 - 28.5 / 20 - 23
aisle turning width (mm) 1240
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66 - 66
Rated input power (W) max. 1100
Weight without accessories (kg) 53
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP
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