Versatile, robust and sustainable: our T 10/1 Bp Adv battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ and therefore conserves resources. It impresses with its excellent suction power, comprehensive range of accessories and attractive price-performance ratio. Its durability and robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The very powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries guarantee first-class cleaning results. As the operating noise of the T 10/1 Bp Adv is only 57 dB(A) despite its high suction power, it can be used at any time in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels or hospitals. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable and can be transported ergonomically using the foldable carrying handle. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored within easy reach on the T 10/1 Bp Adv. Extensive accessories are included in the scope of delivery: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle and parquet nozzle. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.