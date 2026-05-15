Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp

First professional battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for all carpet and hard surfaces: the CV 30/2 Bp. With automatic floor detection, low ground clearance and brush cleaning function.

The CV 30/2 Bp, with 3 litre tank capacity, is the first battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for the professional cleaning of all carpet and hard surfaces. It is perfectly adapted to the floor covering thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. The compact and manoeuvrable battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner cleans easily under beds and other furniture thanks to its particularly low ground clearance. This makes it perfect for cleaning staff in building cleaning or the hotel sector. Another advantage: fast and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are separated using the foot switch and the rest are then automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp has a very user-friendly design, featuring an innovative handle: ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and LED display with display of remaining battery runtime. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is optionally available.

Features and benefits
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Automatic floor detection
Automatic floor detection
Automatic adaptation of cleaning performance to the respective surface. Superb cleaning results on textile and hard floors.
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switch
Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switch
Hairs picked up by the brush are separated and vacuumed. Fast, effective cleaning of the roller brush without having to remove it. Contactless and therefore particularly hygienic cleaning of the roller brush.
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp: Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED display
Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED display
With ergonomic ON/OFF switch. With eco!efficiency mode: extends battery runtime, reduces operating noise. LED display with practical display of remaining battery runtime.
Compact design with very low ground clearance
  • The flexible upright brush-type vacuum cleaner can be aligned flat on the floor.
  • Allows effortless vacuuming under beds and other furniture.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
  • Compatible with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries and Battery Power batteries.
  • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 187 / 18.7
Air flow (l/s) 34
Nominal power (W) 420
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 64
Container capacity (l) 3
Working width (cm) 30
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) 200 (6.0 Ah) / 250 (7.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 32 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 67 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 47 (7.5 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 44 / 68
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 6.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 310 x 1150

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Roller brush hardness: medium-soft
  • Roller brush quantity: 1 Piece(s)
  • Roller brush colour: black
  • Suction tube, removable
  • Stretchable suction hose

Equipment

  • Filter bag material: Fleece
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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