Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 90/2 Me Classic
With its generous 90-litre container, the dual-motor NT 90/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum large quantities of wet and coarse dirt. With outstanding suction power, handling and quality.
Whether dust, coarse dirt or liquids, the powerful NT 90/2 Me Classic features an extra large 90-litre container for vacuuming large quantities of dirt of all kinds and is characterised by its easy handling. The high-quality, robust dual-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner is fitted with a standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors. The machine is also fitted with a highly efficient cartridge filter and practical drain hose.
Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transport
- Extremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors.
Excellent suction power
- 2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power.
Convenient servicing
- Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
Vacuum without filter bags
- The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|53
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22.5
|Container capacity (l)
|90
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2200
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 510 x 995
Scope of supply
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Stainless steel container
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.