Accessories set

The accessory kit for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner contains 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

For perfect cleaning results, just like the first time: the accessory kit enables the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner to clean like a new device. The kit contains spare parts, which are easy to change. This extends the service life of the RCV 2 and ensures an optimal cleaning performance, so every day is like the first day. The kit includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 275 x 113 x 43
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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