With a strong suction power of 4000 Pa, it tackles most types of dirt, including peppercorns, peanuts and cake crumbs. This makes cleaning particularly efficient. With four different suction modes, the RCV 2 fulfils all cleaning requirements. The combined use of the main brush and side brush enables effective cleaning throughout the entire house. At just 8 cm high, the RCV 2 is very flat – ideal for cleaning under furniture.

Wet mopping

For even better cleaning results, the RCV 2 can also mop. If required, the wiping unit including microfibre cloth is inserted, the fresh water tank is filled and it's ready to go. The RCV 2 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or both methods together in the combined cleaning mode. The 2-in-1 container unit with 420 ml dust container and 250 ml fresh water tank makes it easy to switch quickly between different applications.