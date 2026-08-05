Filter

For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains two filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in vacuum mode, the high-quality filter ensures optimum cleaning results by filtering out most of the dust. Thanks to the washable materials, cleaning the filter is extremely easy.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 62 x 8
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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