Short spray unit

For attaching high-pressure nozzles and accessory parts to HP trigger gun (with nozzle screws). Not compatible with triple nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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