With a power of 150 bar pressure, the HD 7/15 G from the Gasoline Advanced range guarantees the best cleaning results at all times. The petrol-driven cold water high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a Honda petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. Additionally, the machine is able to suck up water from lakes or ponds and use it for cleaning. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use. The machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with an extremely robust basic frame, and is surprisingly mobile thanks to the ergonomic frame concept. The pump is reliably protected by a large water filter and a thermostat valve. A protective cage frame with eyelets to allow crane loading, or an attachment kit for a hose reel are also available as optional extras.