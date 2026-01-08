The HD 10/25-4 S Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has been designed for daily use in tough conditions and never fails to impress with its extreme power. It stands out from the crowd with its solid construction and its robust steel frame. It is easy and intuitive to set up, and quick and hassle-free to operate. All the important parts can be accessed quickly and easily. The Super Class high pressure cleaner is fitted with the Classic high-pressure gun for machines in the HD Classic range.It also has a premium EASY!Lock quick-release fastener. This makes it five times quicker to set up and put away, saving you time and hassle. An integrated water filter reliably protects the high pressure pump from dirt particles and contaminants, thereby extending the machine's service life. A powerful crankshaft pump and hard-wearing materials are the backbone of the high pressure cleaner: with a cylinder head made from brass and pistons with ceramic sleeves. The pressure can be adjusted as necessary on the pump. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system for long-lasting and reliable operation.