Side brush
For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.
The set contains two side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is performing a cleaning task, the high-quality side brush ensures optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum, especially in corners and along edges. Changing the side brushes is extremely easy thanks to the tool-free click fastening.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 131 x 33