Wiping cloth set RCV 2, RVC 3 (2 pc.)
For optimal cleaning results: high-quality microfibre cloth set for wet mopping hard surfaces with the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners.
The set contains two wiping cloths for the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners. If the device is operated in mopping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is not only vacuumed but bound effectively. Thanks to the reliable hook-and-loop fastener, the cloths can be changed quickly and easily.
Features and benefits
Wiping cloth with velcro fastening
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|275 x 113 x 3