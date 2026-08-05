Wiping cloth set RCV 2, RVC 3 (2 pc.)

For optimal cleaning results: high-quality microfibre cloth set for wet mopping hard surfaces with the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners.

The set contains two wiping cloths for the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners. If the device is operated in mopping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is not only vacuumed but bound effectively. Thanks to the reliable hook-and-loop fastener, the cloths can be changed quickly and easily.

Features and benefits
Wiping cloth with velcro fastening
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 275 x 113 x 3
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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