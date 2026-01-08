Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 5/8"
Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage possibility for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box. Fully equipped.
Compact Watering Station! The ready-to-use Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 5/8" for mobile or stationary usage serves perfectly to water smaller and mid-sized areas and gardens. Thanks to its various stowage possibilities everything is in one place - finally. The features: removable drum (2 in 1), accessory holders to orderly store spray guns and nozzles, accessory box to store other garden tools like e.g. shares, shovels, garden gloves, etc. Including wall bracket, 15 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter, and G1/2 reducer plus additional clamp for spray lances. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
1x standard hose connector with Aqua Stop
15 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
3x standard hose connectors
Removable hose drum (2 in 1)
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Fully assembled
Accessory holder for spray lance or sprayers while connected to the hose
G3/4 tap adaptor and G1/2 reducer
Spacious storage box for garden gloves, shears, shovels, etc.
Capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose oder 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|5.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 460 x 510
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet