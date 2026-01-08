Kärcher hose storage systems

Kärcher offers various systems for hose storage. The hose trolley is the classic among helpers in the garden, and serves at the same time as a stowing system. The integrated hose reel facilitates the storage of hoses by simply winding them up with the crank. After working in the garden, you can put the hose trolley away in the garage.

The premium hose reel kit is a little smaller, as it has no rollers. Thanks to the detachable hose reel and a storage option for garden sprinklers and sprayers, all the necessary utensils can be stored safely without taking up much space.

Even less space is taken up by the hose reel, available with a crank or automatic operation, so that the hose is automatically wound up by hose retraction.