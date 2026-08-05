High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
Easy assembly, operation, maintenance and optimum cleaning results: the robust HD 10/25-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner.
Designed for tough applications, the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses with optimum cleaning results, easy operation and excellent equipment. Included ex works: trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease. The machine's 8.8 kW motor output produces up to 250 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Inside, the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling are all hard at work to ensure consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation. Plus, an easy-to-clean water filter reliably protects the pump from dirt. Routine service and maintenance tasks on the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic can be completed just as quickly as installing its ultra-sturdy steel frame to the wall or floor.
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust, stationary chassisA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
- Built to last, high reliability.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
Clear machine design
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
- Simple operation.
High flexibility
- Extensive range of accessories for a wide range of applications.
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- Minimum installation effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|60 - 250
|Max. pressure (bar)
|310
|Connected load (kW)
|8.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|045
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|48.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|54.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|720 x 522 x 418
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated water fine filter
- Brass water inlet
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Industry
- Agriculture