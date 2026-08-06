EASY!Force Advanced

Effortless, not energy-sapping: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.

The revolutionary concept of the EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures fatigueless working over long periods. The recoil force of the high-pressure jet is used to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. In terms of durability, the high-pressure gun impresses with high-quality materials: the ball and sealing seat of the ceramic valve are far harder than any conceivable foreign particle. The full ceramic valve ensures a 5 times longer lifetime in comparison to other high-pressure guns.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
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Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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