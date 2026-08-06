Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m
Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. For example: order no. 6.110-011.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 315 bar) or order no. 6.110-028.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 400 bar Longlife).
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 130
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,9
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
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