Brush

For optimum cleaning results: high-quality main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains a main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in sweeping mode, the high-quality main brush ensures optimum cleaning results on most surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC, linoleum or low-pile carpets. The brush can be easily inserted or removed. Cleaning and replacing the brush is quick and easy to do whenever needed.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 169 x 43 x 43
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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