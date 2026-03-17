Brush
For optimum cleaning results: high-quality main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.
The set contains a main brush for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in sweeping mode, the high-quality main brush ensures optimum cleaning results on most surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC, linoleum or low-pile carpets. The brush can be easily inserted or removed. Cleaning and replacing the brush is quick and easy to do whenever needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|169 x 43 x 43