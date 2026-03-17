Elapsed time counter attachment kit

Elapsed time counter attachment kit for determining the appliance running time.

The elapsed time counter attachment kit can be installed on the control unit with ease. The positioning device has already been factored into the design of the control unit. The counter has a digital display. With the elapsed time counter attachment kit, operators can determine the exact runtime of the machine. This way, service intervals can be optimised and the hours of operation to date are easily visible.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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