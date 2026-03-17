Filter

For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains two filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in vacuum mode, the high-quality filter ensures optimum cleaning results by filtering out most of the dust. Thanks to the washable materials, cleaning the filter is extremely easy.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 75 x 62 x 8
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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