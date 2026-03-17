Filter
For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.
The set contains two filter inlays for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is operated in vacuum mode, the high-quality filter ensures optimum cleaning results by filtering out most of the dust. Thanks to the washable materials, cleaning the filter is extremely easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 62 x 8