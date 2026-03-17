Whoever wants to breathe particularly freely after vacuuming with our cordless VC 4s 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners can rely on the appropriate EPA 12 high-performance filter. It safely and reliably removes from the drawn-in room air up to 99.5 per cent of even the tiniest particles of only 0.3 µm, fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen. For optimum results, clean the filter every 2 weeks or change it every 6 months.