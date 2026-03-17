FRV 30 Surface Cleaner

With the integrated, automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient and can be used in both inside and outside areas. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, since the dirty water can be discharged through the 5 m suction hose supplied. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1000 l/h / 60°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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