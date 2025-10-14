High-pressure cleaner HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
The HD 10/15-4 Cage Food high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar working pressure. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe. This makes it suitable for commercial use in the food industry.
With hot water resistance of 85°C and high performance values, our unheated HD 10/15-4 Cage Food high-pressure cleaner is ideal for use in the commercial food industry. Its durable frame is made from stainless steel. The pressure hose and wheels are made from a non-marking material. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe. Whether in kitchens, cold stores or warehouses: the machine easily meets all strict hygiene regulations. It also impresses with innovative technology. The innovative EASY!Force HD trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, thereby reducing the holding force for the operator to zero and enabling long periods of effortless operation. With the new patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, set-up and dismantling can be done in no time – five times faster in comparison to conventional screw connections – though they are just as durable androbust.
Features and benefits
Complies with the most rigorous hygiene requirementsNon-corrosive stainless steel. All parts that come into contact with water are made from special food-grade brass.
Particularly effective cleaningAdvance pressure pump for inlet temperature of up to 85°C. Approved for RM 734 chlorinated cleaning agent.
Hygiene requirementsNon-marking and easy to manoeuvre. Food-grade, non-marking pressure hose.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
- Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|440 - 990
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - 145 / 2 - 14.5
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|175 / 17.5
|Connected load (kW)
|6.4
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|78.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|86.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|650 x 521 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Food
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Food design
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 5 l
- Pressure cut-off
- Closed tubular frame construction with integrated bracket for crane loading