Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.

FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 300 mm, ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h, 85°C. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M 18
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.2
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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