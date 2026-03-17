High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic
The HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner with 110 bar water pressure, low weight, high mobility, durability and a robust tubular steel frame for the toughest jobs.
A lot of power for less money: thanks to its robust steel frame, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner has been designed for even the harshest conditions. Easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle, the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and, in particular, mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. And finally, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic naturally also impresses with its cleaning power (110 bar pressure).
Features and benefits
Durable and robustWith its brass cylinder heads, the 3-piston axial-piston motor unit ensures an exceptionally long service life. The sturdy pipe frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use. Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
VersatileThe machine can be attached to the floor or the wall. Can be used vertically or horizontally.
Maintenance-friendlyExcellent access to all relevant components. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
Compact design with high mobility
- Very compact construction style and minimal weight.
- Comfortable handle for simple carrying.
- Space-saving storage and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|up to 110 / up to 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Connected load (kW)
|2.2
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|21.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 335 x 340
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning