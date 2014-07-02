HEPA 13 filter*

Special high-efficiency filter which reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. With sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. *(EN: 1822:1998)

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher DS vacuum cleaner with water filter
Reliable filtering of allergenic pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mite excrement
Faster and easier changing
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 111 x 55
Compatible machines
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

