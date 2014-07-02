Jet gun, XS, Adv

Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy. The advanced blasting gun has an integrated remote control to adjust the blasting pressure and the dry ice output directly on the blasting gun.Furthermore there is a button to choose between "air & ice" or "only air".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 195 x 115 x 150
Videos
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India