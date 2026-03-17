Mattress Nozzle

The mattress nozzle ensures deep, hygienic cleaning of your mattress and all grooves in and around your sleeping area.

The Kärcher mattress nozzle is well suited to hygienic deep-cleaning of beds, mattresses, pillows and hard-to-reach grooves around beds. These grooves are where dust and mite excrement, which contain allergy-triggering particles, build up particularly easily on textile surfaces. But even dust and mite excrement stand no chance against the practical crevice nozzle which was designed specially for sleeping areas and reliably removes all dirt.

Features and benefits
Removes dust and dirt from mattresses more thoroughly and better than conventional upholstery vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 171 x 153 x 75
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Mattresses
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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