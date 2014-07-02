Polishing pads for parquet, sealed/laminate

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing sealed hard surfaces such as sealed parquet, cork and laminate.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. For prefect polishing results on sealed floors. Polishing pads ideal for sealed floors such as cork, parquet, laminate. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
  • Perfect polishing results on sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork)
  • Specially developed for polishing sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork)
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 8
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India