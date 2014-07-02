Polishing pads for parquet, waxed

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxed hard surfaces, e.g. waxed parquet floors.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxes hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish, e.g. parquet Polishing pads ideal for waxed hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
  • Perfect results on wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
  • Specially developed for polishing wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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