Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the K2-K5 device classes.

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 125 x 30
Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

