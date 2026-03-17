Side brush

For optimum cleaning results: set with two high-quality side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner.

The set contains two side brushes for the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner. When the device is performing a cleaning task, the high-quality side brush ensures optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum, especially in corners and along edges. Changing the side brushes is extremely easy thanks to the tool-free click fastening.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 131 x 33
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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