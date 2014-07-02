Suction tube, NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: NT 25/1, NT 27/1, NT 30/1, NT 35/1, NT 40/1, NT 48/1, NT 50/1, NT 55/2, NT 65/2, NT 70/2, NT 70/3, NT 72/2, NT 75/1, NT 75/2, NT 611, NT 802 IV

The suction tube made of chrome-plated steel (DN 35, 505 mm long) is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Chromium-plated metal suction tube (DN 35, 1x0.5 m), standard for virtually all single-motor industrial NT vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Steel, chrome-plated
Length (mm) 505
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 505 x 39 x 39
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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
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