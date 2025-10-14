XH 10 extension hose

High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges with a screw connection (without Quick Connect). High-quality 10 m long hose. With hose kink protection and brass coupling for a long service life. Connects device and highpressure hose.

10 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between pressure washer and hose for easier working. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for up to 180 bar pressure and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
10-m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
  • Durable.
Kink protection
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85
Compatible machines
