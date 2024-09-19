Kärcher achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (TM) Title

Current best-selling pressure washer brand

Kärcher has earned its leading position over the decades with innovative and high-quality pressure washers and accessories.

In 1950, Alfred Kärcher invented Europe's first hot water pressure washer, which is still an integral part of industrial and commercial cleaning today. In 1984, Kärcher successfully entered the consumer market with the launch of the HD 555, the world's first portable high pressure cleaner for home and garden.